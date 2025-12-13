Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru woman falls for bogus WFH offer, loses Rs 19 lakh

The 44-year-old Indiranagar resident, who trusted the accused since they claimed to represent Flipkart, said she first received an offer on November 4 to work from home.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 03:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 03:14 IST
BengaluruFlipkartwfh

Follow us on :

Follow Us