Son suspected of murder after woman found dead in Bengaluru home

<p>Bengaluru: A woman was found murdered inside her house at Hongasandra here on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Jayamma, was a housewife. She got separated from her husband 20 years ago and has two sons, they said.</p>.3 sentenced to death for rape, murder of minor.<p>According to police, when the woman was not picking calls, a friend of her came to check on her at home. As she did not open the door despite knocking, she alerted the house owner, who managed to open the door with the spare keys, only to find her dead.</p>.<p>There were no apparent injury marks expect the one on temple area of the head, raising suspicion if she was smothered to death. However, a post-mortem report is awaited to establish the exact cause of death.</p>.<p>At the time of the incident, her younger son, who is a bus driver, was in Anekal on duty and came to know about his mother's death from police, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Jayamma lived with her younger son and did not get along with her elder son who is suspected to be involved in the murder, the officer said.</p>.<p>"We have registered a case at Bommanahalli police station and are awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death," the officer said.</p>.<p>A detailed investigation is underway to nab the culprit and ascertain the motive behind the murder, police added. </p>