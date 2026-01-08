<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old woman, set ablaze by a man two weeks ago for refusing him permission to marry her daughter, died on Tuesday, officials said.</p>.<p>The woman, Geetha, had been undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital since December 23.</p>.<p>Geetha was set ablaze by 31-year-old Mutthu Abhimanyu who ran a tea stall in Bhovi Colony, where Geetha ran a provision store. He allegedly pressured her to marry her 19-year-old daughter to him, which she refused.</p>.<p>Police arrested Abhimanyu. Officials said they will now invoke charges of murder against the suspect.</p>