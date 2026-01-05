Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's ECC Road residents oppose liquor shop near school & temple

The site — originally meant for a three-storey building — now has a ground floor plus seven floors, the protestors said.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 21:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 21:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsprotest

Follow us on :

Follow Us