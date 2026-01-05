<p>Bengaluru: Hundreds of local residents on ECC Road, Whitefield, protested on Sunday against a liquor shop opening near a school, residential areas and places of worship.<br><br>The site — originally meant for a three-storey building — now has a ground floor plus seven floors, the protestors said.</p>.<p>Vanisri, president of the residents' welfare association, said: "The liquor shop is proposed on the ground floor. The school is just 150 metres from this building. There are temples nearby and yet they are opening the shop."</p>.<p>When residents complained to the authorities, they were informed that rules prohibit liquor shops within 100 metres of a school campus. This particular shop has been permitted because it is 150 metres from the school, she added.</p>.<p>Residents of Prithvi Layout, Umiya Woods, Prestige Boulevard, Citilights Rustique and Gopalan Atlantis participated in the protest.</p>.<p>The protestors expressed concerns about the safety of families, especially women and children. They pointed out that thousands of schoolchildren use the road and footpaths to walk to the school, and families visit the temple next door.</p>