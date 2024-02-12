Bengaluru's first rotary flyover, ROB at Baiyappanahalli rail crossing to cost Rs 380 cr

Bengaluru: The elevated rotary flyover at IOC Junction and an additional two-lane ROB at the Baiyappanahalli railway level crossing will together cost Rs 380 crore.
The state government recently said that both projects are aimed at providing better access to the SMVT railway station in eastern Bengaluru.
The rotary flyover will be the first of its kind in the city.
The government has approved a 1.5-km flyover that will connect ITC Factory Junction to Baiyappanahalli Junction. Part of the plan includes building a subway, a railway overbridge, and re-constructing defence and railway properties and grade roads. The government will pay Rs 8 crore as supervision charges to the railways.
The order follows a cabinet approval earlier this month. The project is expected to help commuters using roads in and around Maruthi Seva Nagar, Baiyappanahalli, Old Madras Road and Banaswadi.
Officials said the project had been designed after taking inputs from the Railway Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka), which is building the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), and the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), which is the secretariat of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA).