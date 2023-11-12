Bengaluru's hunting history captured in Don Anderson’s biography

Making it explicitly clear that he, as an environmentalist, doesn’t share any sympathies with the white hunters who mercilessly shot and killed dozens of tigers and Cheetahs, Ullas said the book was important for the objective documentation of wildlife during the independence era and for throwing light on why wild animals disappeared at the time. “I tried to get the Kannada version published through those close to me but could not as they termed it an anti-conservationist act,” he said.