Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Lalbagh flower show concludes with record 5.5 lakh visitors    

M Jagadeesh, Lalbagh Joint Director of Horticulture, said that extra staff and volunteers were deployed to maintain cleanliness and ensure the event remained eco-friendly and plastic-free.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 20:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 20:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLalbagh

Follow us on :

Follow Us