<p>Bengaluru: The 218th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalbagh">Lalbagh</a> flower show that concluded on Monday recorded one of the highest turnouts in recent years — with 5.5 lakh people visiting the Independence Day edition.</p>.<p>Despite the heavy footfall, the garden was free of litter on Monday morning.</p>.Over 67,000 visitors at I-Day flower show on penultimate day in Bengaluru's Lalbagh.<p>M Jagadeesh, Lalbagh Joint Director of Horticulture, said that extra staff and volunteers were deployed to maintain cleanliness and ensure the event remained eco-friendly and plastic-free.</p>.<p>When <em>DH</em> visited the garden, volunteers were seen sweeping leaves, clearing rubbish and removing plastic litter. While most areas were clean, food stalls had left behind wet waste and rotting fruit, and the rain had made the mud pathways slippery.</p>.<p>Regular visitors, however, carried on with their routines. “I come here every morning to feed the birds and dogs — it is my ritual,” said Anil, a retired businessman.</p>.<p>This year’s show honoured freedom fighters Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna, highlighting their resistance to British rule. Floral installations recreated the Kittur Fort and Rani Chennamma’s memorial, along with depictions of Rayanna’s valiant fight until his execution.</p>.<p>Over 12 days, the flower show drew 6.24 lakh visitors and generated revenue of Rs 2.78 crore. On the final day alone, 27,310 people visited, including 7,960 adults, 2,400 children and 16,950 students, with a collection of Rs 3.45 lakh.</p>