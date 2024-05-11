Bengaluru's Mantri Mall shut for third time in six months  

Bengaluru: The BBMP has sealed the city’s popular shopping destination, Mantri Mall, for the third time in six months for failing to clear tax dues.
On Friday, a retinue of civic officials, policemen, and marshals locked the entrance and a few shops inside the mall. Officials said the mall owed about Rs 35 crore in tax as of March.
"The outstanding amount significantly reduced after government introduced a one-time settlement scheme for all property tax defaulters. The scheme waived off compounding interest and penalty. The management did pay Rs 6 crore a couple of months ago, but not the entire dues,” a senior BBMP official said.
Whenever BBMP zonal officers managed to seal the building, the mall owners approached the court and secured a stay until the end of the day. That was not the case on Friday as the mall remained shut and visitors returned home disappointed.
The civic body’s decision could not have come at a worse time, as the mall was closed on Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day for many Hindus who would have flocked to the mall in large numbers to buy gold. Besides, the mall will also miss the usual weekend footfall.
