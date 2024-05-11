Bengaluru's Mantri Mall shut for third time in six months  

Bengaluru: The BBMP has sealed the city’s popular shopping destination, Mantri Mall, for the third time in six months for failing to clear tax dues.

On Friday, a retinue of civic officials, policemen, and marshals locked the entrance and a few shops inside the mall. Officials said the mall owed about Rs 35 crore in tax as of March.

"The outstanding amount significantly reduced after government introduced a one-time settlement scheme for all property tax defaulters. The scheme waived off compounding interest and penalty. The management did pay Rs 6 crore a couple of months ago, but not the entire dues,” a senior BBMP official said.