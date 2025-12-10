<p>Meghana Foods—one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru's </a>most popular food chains—issued an apology over its elevator ban for delivery workers.</p><p>The biryani restaurant had put up a poster from one of its Bengaluru outlets which said, "Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys not allowed in lift. Please use stairs."</p>.<p>The poster drew flak on social media triggering an online debate where netizens called out the food chain for being prejudiced against gig workers.</p><p>Meghana Foods later took to Instagram apologising for the 'mistake' and wrote, "We owe our delivery partners a sincere apology. We’re learning, improving, and moving ahead with more care."</p><p>It said, "A recent poster at one of our Meghana Foods outlet telling delivery partners to use the stairs has been brought to our attention. </p> .<p>"While the intention was to offer our customers convenience from crowded elevators, we were inconsiderate to our delivery partners. That was wrong. It should never have been put up."</p><p>The post added, "Thank you for speaking up. We take full responsibility. The poster is down and the mistake has been addressed internally."</p><p>"We issue a sincere apology to our delivery partners. You are the core of the Meghana Foods experience and we hope you can forgive us as we work towards making your experience better," it further said.</p>.<p>A social media user replied, "70% of your business is through delivery... should have thought about it before disrespecting the hard working delivery ppl (sic)."</p><p>An Instagram user said, "You’ve spoken everything other than telling us if you have allowed the delivery partners to use the lift now. Taking down the poster is the solution to your brand and not the delivery partner. Hope you put up a solution here than a corporate level 'No solution' apology (sic)."</p><p>"Appreciate the steps you have taken to control the situation and letting us know that you have taken down the poster, However when you say you wanted 'offer customers connivence from crowded elevators' please realise that Delivery associates are also customers , they come there on behalf of customers, I have been a customer of Meghan’s for years and I have only visited your restaurant once while I order from you online twice or thrice a month. 'Delivery partners are your customers too' (sic)," another reply read.</p>