Bengaluru's Meghana Foods apologises to Swiggy, Zomato workers for forbidding use of lift

It said, 'While the intention was to offer our customers convenience from crowded elevators, we were inconsiderate to our delivery partners. That was wrong. It should never have been put up.'
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 11:03 IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@james_jamshed_</p><p></p></div>

Credit: X/@james_jamshed_

Published 10 December 2025, 11:03 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsZomatoSwiggyTrendinglift

