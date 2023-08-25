Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bescom deadline to ISPs triggers internet disruption, impacts work-from-home employees

Bescom officials to wait it out for seven days
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 21:15 IST

Follow Us

Despite the seven-day deadline issued by Bescom for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to remove unauthorized optical fibre cables (OFCs) attached to electric poles, Bescom workers were seen removing cables in certain areas on Thursday.

This resulted in a disruption of internet services in those areas.

"We will wait for seven days before we disconnect all the lines.

However, we are removing cables in places where they are hanging dangerously low and posing a threat to commuters and residents," a senior Bescom official said.

Many residents of Sarjapur and Bellandur complained about prolonged disruption.

"We cannot ascertain whether the disruption is a result of the removal of illegal cables, but the internet service has been impacted for approximately six hours. As there is no update, it might not be fixed until Friday. Many in the locality, regardless of their ISPs, are complaining about the same problem," said Swathi B, a techie and a resident of an apartment complex in Sarjapur.

Although no significant disruptions occurred, techies working from home are concerned about the potential impact on connectivity in the upcoming days.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 August 2023, 21:15 IST)
BengaluruBESCOM

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT