Bescom deadline to ISPs triggers internet disruption, impacts work-from-home employees

Despite the seven-day deadline issued by Bescom for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to remove unauthorized optical fibre cables (OFCs) attached to electric poles, Bescom workers were seen removing cables in certain areas on Thursday.
This resulted in a disruption of internet services in those areas.
"We will wait for seven days before we disconnect all the lines.
However, we are removing cables in places where they are hanging dangerously low and posing a threat to commuters and residents," a senior Bescom official said.
Many residents of Sarjapur and Bellandur complained about prolonged disruption.
"We cannot ascertain whether the disruption is a result of the removal of illegal cables, but the internet service has been impacted for approximately six hours. As there is no update, it might not be fixed until Friday. Many in the locality, regardless of their ISPs, are complaining about the same problem," said Swathi B, a techie and a resident of an apartment complex in Sarjapur.
Although no significant disruptions occurred, techies working from home are concerned about the potential impact on connectivity in the upcoming days.