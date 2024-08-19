Bengaluru: Bescom engineers to face prosecution for 2023 Whitefield electrocution

"Merely because the Electrical Inspectorate of the department has submitted a report holding that nobody can be held responsible, it would not mean that these petitioners will be left off the hook, investigation in the least, should be permitted to continue. Whether there was a complaint registered before the Bescom helpline prior to the said incident and whether the officers took note of the said call from the residents of the area and attended immediately thereto, are all a matter of investigation,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.