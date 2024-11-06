Bescom gets award for setting up EV charging infra

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) was recently awarded the 'Charge India 2024 Excellence' Award for its contribution to establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and promoting eco-friendly mobility in Karnataka. </p><p>The award was presented at a recent ceremony, which had representatives of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), private EV charging service providers, and leading EV industry figures. </p>.Karnataka HC declines to quash case against Bescom engineer in deadly transformer blast .<p>Karnataka ranks first in the country for public EV charging facilities, boasting a network of 5,765 EV charging stations, 4,462 of which are in Bengaluru alone.</p><p>A majority (5,479) of them are privately managed, while 195 stations were installed by Bescom, 70 by other Escoms, and 21 are government department stations, according to a news release. </p>