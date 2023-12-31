Bescom takes proactive steps

“All electrical equipment has been tested to ensure they are safe. Safety banners with Bescom helpline numbers have been put up in these areas. All street light poles have been checked and open wires have been insulated,” the statement, issued by Bescom on Saturday, said. The transformers in these areas have also been serviced and one Assistant Engineer has been deputed to the police control room to monitor the activities on December 31 night. Bescom has also requested the citizens to follow safety measures during the celebrations.