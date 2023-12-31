Bescom takes proactive steps

Bengaluru: To ensure there are no electrical mishaps during the New Year celebrations, Bescom inspected the electrical infrastructure in areas that receive heavy footfall.
According to a statement by Bescom, precautionary measures were taken at MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, and Residency Road.
“All electrical equipment has been tested to ensure they are safe. Safety banners with Bescom helpline numbers have been put up in these areas. All street light poles have been checked and open wires have been insulated,” the statement, issued by Bescom on Saturday, said. The transformers in these areas have also been serviced and one Assistant Engineer has been deputed to the police control room to monitor the activities on December 31 night. Bescom has also requested the citizens to follow safety measures during the celebrations.
“Avoid attaching banners and lighting to electrical infrastructure such as transformers and poles. Separate temporary connections should be taken to use lighting serial sets in public,” the advisory said.
Bescom has also suggested that people exercise precaution while setting up lighting in public places such as parks, footpaths, temples, and churches.“The Diesel Generator sets which are placed in public places should be supervised by qualified personnel during operation hours,” Bescom said in an advisory.
Citizens can reach Bescom on 1912, in case of any emergencies.