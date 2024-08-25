Beyond structures: Hebbal Junction woes beg for holistic solutions

Bengaluru:Rapid commercial and residential development beyond the Hebbal junction is forcing authorities to re-evaluate their solutions to better accommodate an ever-increasing vehicle population on what is arguably the busiest junction in the city.
The 5.25 km Hebbal flyover, opened to the public in 2003, was touted as India’s longest flyover and South India’s first five-level interchange at the time. Over the years, it has gained an infamous reputation for heavy traffic congestion throughout the day. Many regular users report spending at least 45 minutes to an hour to cross the junction in each direction.
When DH visited the flyover during the morning peak hours of Thursday, city-bound traffic crawled or stopped at many points, leading to navigation applications glaring red on the service road all the way until Kodigehalli Gate. Fortunately, this was not the same for airport-bound traffic that kept moving, albeit slowly.
With the junction and the roads leading to it managed by several agencies due to simultaneous projects, the area resembles a no man’s land where each agency’s project impacts the others, often causing delays. Nonetheless, the work is necessary, as the existing infrastructure cannot handle the volume of vehicles. Decreased road space and poor road conditions only add to the chaos.
What are the issues?
Senior traffic police officials estimate that around 5 lakh vehicles pass through the junction every day now. A year ago, a study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), conducted in collaboration with the traffic police, showed about 3.5 lakh vehicles passed in both directions each day.
According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, the slow completion of the flyover ramp and the metro construction on the service roads have quadrupled the average congestion at Hebbal junction.
“Now that the KR Puram flyover ramp has been taken down, that vehicle load has been added to the main track of the flyover towards the city. This is also because new company buildings and apartments serving ORR company employees have mushroomed to the north,” said Siri Gowri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North).
A reality check by DH revealed that people are dumping garbage along the ORR service road towards Nagavara, where large craters mar the road and space is limited due to metro construction. Although the drains were being de-silted, large piles of mud were left exposed, allowing them to wash back into the drains during rain. This blockage impedes water flow to the lake, leading to flooding after rainfall.
Pradeep B U, ACP (Traffic, Northeast), explained that while the lack of road space was an issue – especially since six lanes, including the service road, are reduced to two on the flyover – fixed medians and garbage and debris blocking water flow in drain systems were bigger issues. “Flexible medians help if there is an accident or a breakdown, as we can bring a crane in the opposite lane and quickly remove the vehicle(s). Additionally, garbage dumping and construction debris in the drains cause water-logging even with the smallest of spells of rain,” he said.