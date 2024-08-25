Beyond structures: Hebbal Junction woes beg for holistic solutions

Pradeep B U, ACP (Traffic, Northeast), explained that while the lack of road space was an issue – especially since six lanes, including the service road, are reduced to two on the flyover – fixed medians and garbage and debris blocking water flow in drain systems were bigger issues. “Flexible medians help if there is an accident or a breakdown, as we can bring a crane in the opposite lane and quickly remove the vehicle(s). Additionally, garbage dumping and construction debris in the drains cause water-logging even with the smallest of spells of rain,” he said.