Beyond the Ilkal and patteda anchu

Ravi Kiran

Handlooms are used for more than just saris. The gudar patti of Karnataka, woven mostly by women on a small loom, is one such example. The fabric’s width was 16 inches and the pieces of woven fabric were attached together with katri holigey or scissor stitch. The thick textile was used to cover freshly harvested ragi. A whole community was dedicated to weaving this because it had a purpose. When the cement factories came in, farmers switched to cement bags for covering their crops. Now, only a handful of artisans continue to weave the gudar patti. I know one family in Hebsur, near Hubballi, and have heard of a few in Belagavi.