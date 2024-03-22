Bigg Boss Kannada fame Sonu Srinivas Gowda arrested for ‘not following adoption procedure’

According to a senior police officer, action was taken following a complaint by an official from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Thursday.

“The person adopted the eight-year-old from Raichur,” S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

“The complainant has claimed that proper adoption procedures were not followed and that the woman posts reels (short videos) on social media with the child. The complaint also said that it was an offence under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. She has been arrested and further investigations are on", Girish said.

Gowda has a substantial social media presence with close to 1 million followers on Instagram. She also appeared in Bigg Boss Kannada – a reality show.