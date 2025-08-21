Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Day after Karnataka High Court questions blanket ban, bike taxis back on roads

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy called the resumption "a violation" of the court order, while officials said ride-hailing firms had "misinterpreted" the court's oral observations.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 10:54 IST
Bengalurubike taxis

Follow us on :

Follow Us