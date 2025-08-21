<p>Bengaluru: Bike taxis returned to Bengaluru and other cities on Thursday, a day after the High Court of Karnataka questioned the blanket ban on the service. </p><p>The sudden move caught the Transport Department off guard, as it scrambled to review the proceedings from Wednesday's hearing. </p><p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy called the resumption "a violation" of the court order, while officials said ride-hailing firms had "misinterpreted" the court's oral observations. </p><p>At the hearing, the state had told the court that a "conscious" decision on framing a bike taxi policy would be taken at the highest level in the government. </p>.Rapido’s '5-min auto' promise stalls, slapped with Rs 10 lakh fine by regulatory body CCPA.<p>The court had orally asked the government to give the policy "a serious thought" "because lives are at stake". The next hearing is on September 22. </p><p>Ride-hailing firms have appealed against a single-judge order, which has disallowed bike taxi services in Karnataka since June 16. </p><p>Ride-hailing firms Rapido, Uber and OLA were quick to reintroduce bike taxi services on Thursday. </p><p>While Rapido was the first to relaunch it early morning, Uber followed soon after. Ola brought it back later in the day. </p><p>Rapido even ran a promotional campaign on the app, advertising bike taxis as an "affordable and quick" option. Both Rapido and Uber provided a promotional discount on the service. </p><p>An informed source from the industry said Rapido's decision complelled other companies to resume the service despite the risk of violating the court order. </p><p>Reddy slammed the platforms for their "hasty actions". "The court has given us a month to decide if we want to frame a bike taxi policy. Nowhere did it permit bike taxis to ply immediately. The platforms are clearly violating the court order," he told DH. </p><p>Transport Secretary N V Prasad said legal opinion had been sought, while another high-ranking official declined to say whether a policy would be introduced. </p><p>A source in the department said the firms' actions would certainly be brought to the court's notice. </p><p>"Nowhere did the court allow services to resume or restrain us from taking coercive action," the source maintained. </p>.Rental two-wheelers in demand after bike taxi ban.<p>Another well-placed source questioned the need for bike taxis in Karnataka, specifically Bengaluru. "We have robust public transportation. Initially, we had allowed e-bike taxis, but the ride aggregator platforms even flouted those rules," he said. </p><p>Auto driver and private transport associations also came forward to protest the return of bike taxis. </p><p>Rapido, Uber and OLA did not respond to queries seeking comment. </p> <p><strong>Drivers overjoyed</strong></p><p>Unaware of the legal drama, bike taxi drivers welcomed the return of the service, believing it to be a ruling in their favour. </p><p>"I got to know that bike taxis were back early morning through a WhatsApp group. We were informed that the court has ruled in favour of bike taxis. I was overjoyed and immediately set out on duty. Since bike taxis were banned, I had moved to food delivery apps but earnings were not good. I had to take a loan to pay my children's school fee," a 38-year-old bike taxi driver said. </p><p>By Thursday afternoon, he completed five rides.</p>