Bill of minimum Rs 1,000 to use 'VIP' restroom; Reddit user shares Bengaluru mall experience

A popular mall in Bengaluru is facing criticism from netizens after a Reddit post shared mentioned how it has designated 'VIP' restrooms.
The experience was shared on the platform by username 'DeskKey9633', who came across the 'bathroom policy' at the Phoenix Marketcity Mall, near Whitefield.
"I had an infuriating experience this weekend at Phoenix Marketcity that I feel needs some attention. I had travelled from Church Street specifically to shop there and before diving into my shopping, I needed to use the restroom," the post read.
Further it said that restroom on first floor were designated as 'VIP' restroom, and the security officer asked for shopping bill that amounts to minimum of Rs 1,000.
"When I explained I didn’t have a bill, she directed me to the restrooms on the floors above and below. To my dismay, those restrooms were in terrible condition," the user wrote.
As many people were redirected to the common restrooms, they were 'poorly maintained' and not in working conditions.
The post further read, "Even if a VIP restroom is a thing, it doesn’t justify neglecting other facilities. if this is a new trend, it’s deeply troubling and contributes to an unnecessary social divide."
The post since shared has got over 900 upvotes and a flurry of comments.
"There is a lady security guard who stops people from entering and asks the people to pay and get some kind of pass. Is that a golden toilet washroom or what? To keep it hidden from ordinary poor people like us," a user commented.
Legally no hotel/mall/establishment can stop you from using a washroom. What they are doing is illegal," commented another.
"It's the case in all of the Pheonix malls I think. I have seen the same setup in Chennai Pheonix mall as well. But the bill value is 500 there and the restroom was on the top floor," commented a third.
Published 17 September 2024, 10:55 IST