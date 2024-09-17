Bill of minimum Rs 1,000 to use 'VIP' restroom; Reddit user shares Bengaluru mall experience

A popular mall in Bengaluru is facing criticism from netizens after a Reddit post shared mentioned how it has designated 'VIP' restrooms.

The experience was shared on the platform by username 'DeskKey9633', who came across the 'bathroom policy' at the Phoenix Marketcity Mall, near Whitefield.

"I had an infuriating experience this weekend at Phoenix Marketcity that I feel needs some attention. I had travelled from Church Street specifically to shop there and before diving into my shopping, I needed to use the restroom," the post read.

Further it said that restroom on first floor were designated as 'VIP' restroom, and the security officer asked for shopping bill that amounts to minimum of Rs 1,000.

"When I explained I didn’t have a bill, she directed me to the restrooms on the floors above and below. To my dismay, those restrooms were in terrible condition," the user wrote.