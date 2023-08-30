Birders look for greener pastures

While they would visit Girinagar and Kanakapura road in the '80 and '90s, they are now forced to go farther away from the city. However, spots like Saul kere, Jakkur lake and Valley School are popular for birdwatching. Lalbagh continues to be frequented too. Ulhas states that rather than looking for a specific bird, the goal is to record whatever one sees. "We spot 30 to 40 species on any given walk. In winter, that number goes up to 70 to 80 due to migratory birds," he explains. Subramanya shares that in addition to his weekly walks, he enjoys birdwatching from the comfort of his own balcony too.