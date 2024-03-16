Bitcoin case: SIT seeks public assistance to find absconding suspect

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Bitcoin case has released a public notice, seeking assistance from the public to arrest the absconding suspect.

Sridhar K Pujar, an ex-Central Crime Branch (CCB) inspector, presently posted in the Internal Security Division (ISD), is listed as accused number five in the FIR, filed by the SIT in the Bitcoin case. He has been absconding after the SIT attempted to arrest him in Bengaluru on February 27.

Now, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the CID has released a public notice seeking help to arrest Pujar.

“The Accused person (A-5) in the case, Shridhar K Pujar is absconding. Process of declaring Proclaimed Offender under Section 82 of CrPC is under progress in Hon’ble 1st ACMM Court. Any information about the accused person resulting in securing him will be suitably rewarded. The details of the informant will be kept confidential,” read the notice released by FIU.