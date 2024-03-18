Bitcoin case: SIT urges public assistance for info on absconding suspect, declares reward

Bengaluru: The Special investigation Team (SIT) probing the Bitcoin case has sought the public’s assistance to arrest the absconding suspect.
Shridhar K Pujar, an ex-Central Crime Branch (CCB) inspector posted in the Internal Security Division (ISD), is listed as accused number five in the FIR filed by the SIT in the Bitcoin case. He absconded after the SIT attempted to arrest him in Bengaluru on February 27.
Now, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the CID has released a public notice seeking help to arrest Pujar.
"The accused person (A-5) in the case, Shridhar K Pujar, is absconding. The process of declaring him a proclaimed offender under Section 82 of the CrPC is under progress in the 1st ACMM Court. Any information about the accused person resulting in securing him will be suitably rewarded. The details of the informant will be kept confidential,” read the notice released by FIU.
The SIT had recently filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station, alleging Pujar had earlier tried to run over two inspectors from the SIT when they attempted to arrest him on February 27.
Based on a complaint from the inspectors, the Vidhana Soudha police booked Pujar under IPC sections related to attempted murder, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.
Pujar had also applied for anticipatory bail in the same case.
Four years ago, the CCB arrested serial hacker and Jayanagar resident Srikrishna alias Sriki for siphoning off Rs 11.5 crore after hacking into the state government's e-governance and other websites.
He allegedly used the proceeds to buy Bitcoins and ordered hydro ganja, a banned substance, on Dark Web.
The Congress government formed the SIT to investigate the Bitcoin case following allegations that politicians, bureaucrats, and police officers had cornered the cryptocurrency seized from Sriki.
Have info on the suspect? Here's who you can contact:
Office: 080-22094485/22094498 (CID control room)
Investigating officer: 9448149915
(Published 17 March 2024, 20:41 IST)