Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BJP fact-finding committee recommends NIA probe into Kogilu eviction row in Bengaluru

BJP leader Bhaskar Rao, who is part of the committee claimed that the kind of unauthorised illegal intrusion that has taken place into Bengaluru city has become 'extremely dangerous'.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 20:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 20:01 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us