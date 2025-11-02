<p>Bengaluru: The political confrontation over the state government’s ambitious tunnel road project intensified on Sunday, with Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> and Bangalore South MP LS <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejasvi-surya">Tejasvi Surya</a> leading a "Save Bengaluru, Stop Tunnel Road" silent protest at Lalbagh. </p><p>The leaders, joined by thousands of morning walkers, conducted a signature campaign against the proposal, branding it "a colossal waste of public money focused solely on the city’s elite"</p><p>Speaking to the media after a site inspection and discussion with the Walkers' Association, Ashoka dismissed the project as a “VIP corridor,” not a twin tunnel. He questioned the financial prudence of the project, stating the estimated Rs 8,000 crore tender has been called for, when offset against the city's Rs 4,000-crore corporation tax collection, would necessitate a Rs 4,000 crore loan, and asked how they will pay the interest.</p>.Tunnel road: D K Shivakumar says ready to form committee under BJP's Ashoka.<p>"Bengaluru's 90 per cent population comprises the middle and lower-middle classes. This is a VIP project permitting only car entry," Ashoka asserted. </p><p>Highlighting the disproportionate focus on car owners, who represent a small fraction of the city's commuters, he argued why citizens would pay Rs 20,000 per month in tolls—an amount that could buy a 2BHK home on an EMI basis.</p><p>The Opposition Leader challenged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on procedural and technical grounds. He questioned if the Geological Survey of India's permission had been secured and pointed out that projects like the Ejipura flyover have already lapsed a decade past their deadline. </p><p>"If you can guarantee that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s traffic problem will all be solved, we will extend our support," he challenged, before taking a swipe at the city's notorious infrastructure: "Before constructing the tunnel, the potholes on the roads above it, which are entering the Guinness Book of Records, should be repaired first."</p><p>Surya noted that 5,000 to 6,000 people had signed the protest board. He compared the estimated cost for the 30-km tunnel road could instead fund over 300 km of metro construction. Stressing that public transport, which carries 60,000 commuters per hour (against the tunnel's projected 1,800 vehicles), is the viable solution, he suggested extending and doubling the metro network.</p><p>Both leaders cited the 1975 Act, alleging the project targets public properties like Lalbagh and Sankey Tank illegally because the government has become “pauper,” further questioning the legality of calling a tender before securing permissions from all 120 required departments. They urged the government to prioritise completion of the 50-plus pending underpass and flyover projects before embarking on this unscientific venture.</p>