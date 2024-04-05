Bengaluru shopkeeper’s assault: Mother of accused files counter complaint

Bengaluru: Days after five people were arrested for assaulting a shopkeeper over playing loud music, the mother of a suspect has filed a counter-police complaint at the Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru.

The Halasuru Gate police arrested Suleman, Shah Nawaz, Rohit, Tarun and a minor for the alleged assault on Mukesh, a shopkeeper in Siddannagalli in Nagarathpete, on March 17.

Initially, the First Information Report (FIR) mentioned that the argument was related to loud music on a portable speaker, but the incident took a communal turn when Mukesh claimed that the altercation was over his playing of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Mukesh's revised statement was attached later by the police.