Bengaluru shopkeeper’s assault: Mother of accused files counter complaint

Bengaluru: Days after five people were arrested for assaulting a shopkeeper over playing loud music, the mother of a suspect has filed a counter-police complaint at the Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru.
The Halasuru Gate police arrested Suleman, Shah Nawaz, Rohit, Tarun and a minor for the alleged assault on Mukesh, a shopkeeper in Siddannagalli in Nagarathpete, on March 17.
Initially, the First Information Report (FIR) mentioned that the argument was related to loud music on a portable speaker, but the incident took a communal turn when Mukesh claimed that the altercation was over his playing of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Mukesh's revised statement was attached later by the police.
During the probe, the police found that Mukesh was playing “loud Hindi songs” on his portable speaker and the suspects asked him to lower the volume as it was time for azaan, a police officer had told DH, adding that an argument ensued, which led to a melee.
On March 27, the Halasuru Gate police registered a separate FIR based on the counter-complaint by Suleman’s mother. The complainant alleged that the shopkeeper had been playing loud music for 3-4 days.
“Suleman and his friends questioned the shopkeeper about the loud sound as it was affecting 3,000 people to offer prayers for Ramzan,” the FIR noted. “The shopkeeper, Mukesh, assaulted Suleman and his friends and abused them.”
A case was registered under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an officer said, adding that investigations have begun.
(Published 05 April 2024, 14:26 IST)