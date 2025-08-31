BMRCL MD inspects Phase 2A corridor

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director J Ravishankar, IAS, along with the Director, Executive Director, and other senior officials of BMRCL, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Phase 2A metro corridor — from Central Silk Board to the Baiyappanahalli depot entry line and from Kalena Agraharam to MG Road, part of the Reach 6 line — recently.</p>.<p>The inspections focused on the progress of civil construction, finishing works, track installation, and system-related components essential to the corridor’s set targets. He emphasised the importance of inter-agency coordination and timely execution to meet the corridor’s strategic mobility objectives and enhance Bengaluru’s urban transit infrastructure.</p>