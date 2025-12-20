Menu
BMRCL officials inspect Pink Line stretches to speed up Metro works

The Pink Line, where civil work is nearing completion, now faces a shortage of trains, with Namma Metro likely to begin full-fledged operations only in mid-2026.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 00:42 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 00:42 IST
