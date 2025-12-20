<p>Bengaluru: Days after public sector undertaking BEML rolled out a prototype train for Namma Metro’s Pink Line, senior officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) inspected the depot as well as the elevated and underground sections between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara to expedite ongoing civil, electrical and signalling works.</p>.<p>J Ravishankar, Managing Director of BMRCL, reviewed the Pink Line with senior officers by visiting the Kothanur depot, underground metro stations between MG Road and Shivajinagar, and Tannery Road–Venkateshpura. He did not share information about the progress of work at the underground and elevated stations with the media.</p>.Yellow line metro services to start an hour late on December 21.<p>Namma Metro has drawn criticism from the public for poor performance on all fronts, especially as the commute experience along Bannerghatta Road has worsened in recent years due to increased traffic and poor road conditions.</p>.<p>The Pink Line, where civil work is nearing completion, now faces a shortage of trains, with Namma Metro likely to begin full-fledged operations only in mid-2026.</p>.<p>Commuters faced a similar problem on the Yellow Line (RV Road to Bommasandra), which was ready, but had no trains for several months.</p>