BMTC bus mows down garment factory worker

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old garment factory worker was killed by a BMTC bus in southern Bengaluru on Saturday morning. Hulimavu traffic police identified the victim as Veena, a native of Soraba taluk, Shivamogga.
The accident occurred around 9 am when she was crossing the BDA 80 feet Road connected to Bannerghatta Road near Arekere Lake to get to work at Shahi Garments factory.
Eyewitnesses and local police personnel reportedly saw her crossing the road just as the signal at the busy junction turned green. Unfortunately, the bus driver did not spot her in time, which led to him hitting her. Veena died on the spot.
Sources told DH that Veena was the sole breadwinner in her family, as her father and two brothers were physically disabled. She reportedly lived with her relatives who worked as auto-rickshaw drivers and gig workers in the city.
Hulimavu traffic police detained the driver and filed an FIR against him.