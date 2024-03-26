JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMTC conductor suspended after viral video shows him assaulting woman in Bengaluru

According to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Honnappa Agasar assaulted the woman following a verbal duel over the issuance of a bus ticket.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 14:42 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A conductor of a government-owned transport corporation has been placed under suspension after a video that went viral showed him assaulting a woman on Tuesday morning here.

According to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Honnappa Agasar assaulted the woman following a verbal duel over the issuance of a bus ticket.

The woman from outside the state was returning from Bannerghatta national park to Shivajinagar. The victim has lodged a complaint at the Siddapura police station.

Based on the video, the BMTC has placed Agasar under suspension pending inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 March 2024, 14:42 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaCrimeBMTCAssaultBMTC conductor

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT