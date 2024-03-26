BMTC conductor suspended after viral video shows him assaulting woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A conductor of a government-owned transport corporation has been placed under suspension after a video that went viral showed him assaulting a woman on Tuesday morning here.
According to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Honnappa Agasar assaulted the woman following a verbal duel over the issuance of a bus ticket.
The woman from outside the state was returning from Bannerghatta national park to Shivajinagar. The victim has lodged a complaint at the Siddapura police station.
Based on the video, the BMTC has placed Agasar under suspension pending inquiry.
