BMTC introduces four new bus routes

405: Yelahanka NES to Hesaraghatta via Attur, Veerasagara, Byalakere and Shivakote. Two buses will make 28 trips both ways per day. The first bus from Yelahanka NES will depart at 6.10 am and the last at 7.15 pm. In the return direction, the first bus from Hesaraghatta will leave at 7.15 am and the last at 8.20 pm.