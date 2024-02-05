BMTC introduces four new bus routes

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced the following non-air-conditioned bus routes:
285-MN: Hebbal to Tubagere via Yelahanka, Rajanukunte and Doddaballapur. One bus will make five trips both ways per day. The bus from Tubagere will leave at 7.30 am and 6.30 am. The bus from Hebbal will depart at 4 pm.
267: Shivajinagar to Hesaraghatta via Mehkri Circle, BEL Circle, MS Palya, Veerasagara, Byalakere and Shivakote. Five buses will make 28 trips both ways per day. The first bus from Shivajinagar will depart at 6 am and the last 8.45 pm. The first bus from Hesaraghatta will leave at 6 am and 9 pm.
405: Yelahanka NES to Hesaraghatta via Attur, Veerasagara, Byalakere and Shivakote. Two buses will make 28 trips both ways per day. The first bus from Yelahanka NES will depart at 6.10 am and the last at 7.15 pm. In the return direction, the first bus from Hesaraghatta will leave at 7.15 am and the last at 8.20 pm.
NICE-4: Vijayanagar TTMC to Electronics City Wipro Gate via Chandra Layout and Nice Road. Two buses will ply on this route. The bus from Vijayanagar will depart at 8.30 am. The service from Electronics City Wipro Gate will depart at 6.30 am. This bus service will start on February 5.