JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMTC launches helpdesk, Vayu Vajra services at KIA Terminal 2

A team of 40 staff fluent in three languages will man the helpdesk in three shifts to resolve queries about buses and lost luggage.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 21:48 IST

Follow Us

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), on Friday, launched a helpdesk and commenced Vayu Vajra services from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

A team of 40 staff fluent in three languages will man the helpdesk in three shifts to resolve queries about buses and lost luggage. The KSRTC Flybus services, which connects air passengers to nearby cities such as Kundapura, Mangaluru, Madikeri, and Mysuru were also extended to this terminal.

BMTC currently operates 137 Vayu Vajra schedules on 18 routes from different parts of the city. These will operate from three bays outside the terminal.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 December 2023, 21:48 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKempegowda International AirportBMTC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT