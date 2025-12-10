<p>Earlier this year, in March, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-announces-second-edition-of-community-edition-project-3465390">Nothing Inc. invited fans and phone enthusiasts </a>to come up with creative ideas to develop a special community edition Phone (3a). The winners will also receive a £1,000 (approx. Rs 1,10,839) cash prize, providing an added incentive for talented individuals and teams to showcase their skills.</p><p>After months of collaboration with fans and engineers, the London-based consumer electronics company has launched the special Phone (3a) Community Edition series.</p><p>The winning hardware and packaging design, from Emre Kayganacl, takes inspiration from the aesthetics of late 90s and early 2000s technology. As you can see phone, the design elements feature new and nostalgic colour exploration that looks like a game toy from the past, while keeping the Nothing Phone (3a)’s original design language.</p>.Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Feature-rich phone with cool design.<p>Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymonod (Reveland) won top honours for the design accessory for the Phone (3a) Community Edition.</p><p>Jad Zock collaborated with the Nothing Software team in London to develop the custom user interface for the special edition phone.</p><p>The device also comes with an exclusive wallpaper that was designed by Jad as a visual bridge between the rear colour and texture to the front interface. There are four versions that the users can pick from - two blue and two purple, referencing alternate colour explorations and playful hidden ‘easter eggs’.</p>.<p>And, Sushruta Sarkar worked with the Marketing team at Nothing to bring the new Phone (3a) Community Edition to the stores.</p><p>The rest of the features, including display, processor, battery and camera hardware, remain the same as the original. </p><p>Nothing will produce only 1,000 units of Phone (3a) Community Edition globally. Priced at Rs 28,999, the device will be available in India on 13 December 2025 exclusively at a special drop event in Bengaluru. </p><p>The venue is 33&Brew, Prestige Technostar, Doddanakundi Industrial Area 2, Phase 1, Brookefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048.</p><p>The new Phone (3a) series sports a 6.77-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2392p) flexible AMOLED display, supports dynamic refresh rate (30-120Hz) and offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Panda Glass shield.</p><p>The new Phone (3a) devices also come with a dual-SIM slot (& support e-SIM), an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Type-C port and stereo speakers.</p><p>It features see-through design language and supports LED-light based Glyph UI.</p>.<p>A notable addition to the new Phone (3a) series is the Essential Key below the power button. It opens Essential Space, which offers the option to take instant notes. With an Artificial Intelligence-based algorithm, it can also generate personalised suggestions, summaries, or action points.</p><p>Under the hood, the device comes with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 octa-core with Adreno 720 GPU, Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1, 8GB / 12GB LPDD4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired charging speed capability.</p>.Nothing Phone (3a) review: Bang for the buck.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>