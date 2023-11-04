Boon or bane?

Discussions on for tertiary treatment:

The office of N S Boseraju Minister of Minor Irrigation sent responses to DH's questions related to heavy metal contamination while promising to take up tertiary treatment of sewage water for wastewater reuse projects.

What short-term and long-term action is the Minor Irrigation Department taking to address the problem?

Many studies have been done regarding the quality of secondary-treated water. Even the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given instructions to monitor the quality of the treated water. We are strictly adhering to those guidelines. The heavy metals are not visible in the household sewage water. No data or study shows that the contamination of vegetables and milk or groundwater occurs because of the treated water. In some cases local body governments (municipalities/ panchayats) are not treating sewage which is entering the tanks directly. Some farmers use the water meant for groundwater recharge directly for agriculture. Contamination of treated water in the tanks should be stopped. I as a minister have written a letter to district in-charge ministers and district commissioners to stop directing untreated sewage water to tanks and to ask local bodies to take the necessary steps to treat it. Studies (socio-economic and scientific) are going on regularly to monitor the impacts of the treated water. A socio-economic survey conducted by ISEC Bengaluru shows economic growth and groundwater levels have risen. We intend to coordinate and collaborate with multiple departments as well as raise public awareness. The government will surely take up tertiary water treatment and ensure that this project continues to benefit future generations.

Is the secondary-treated water across all STPs and all pump houses being monitored and treated for heavy metal contamination? If not what's the plan?

BWSSB does the water treatment and the Minor Irrigation Department does the supply work. BWSSB only uses household sewage water so heavy metal contamination is minimal or zero. IISc research has confirmed the same. After the treatment we will receive it only if the water meets the specified parameters. The Minor Irrigation Department also checks the quality of treated water on a set of parameters. A committee led by IISc scientists assesses water quality regularly as per NGT guidelines. We have directed officials to ensure the water quality meets the necessary standards.

What is stopping the government from going for tertiary treatment? Is it money?

The government of Karnataka is the people’s government and we are doing what the people demand. People are happy with the positive impacts of secondary treatment of water. We are not against tertiary treatment. The decision will be taken at a higher level and discussions are on. Money is not an issue.