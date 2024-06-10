Boy, 13, electrocuted while plucking mangoes; brother injured in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 13-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire in Hoskote on the eastern outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday.
The victim Sai Bhavani’s younger brother, aged 10, sustained burns, police said.
Natives of Sulibele village, the boys stayed at a pre-matric hostel in Hoskote.
Officials said that Sai Bhavani was trying to pluck mangoes with a cane with a metal handle. The cane touched an 11-kV high-tension wire near the tree. He died on the spot, while his brother who was standing near him sustained injuries.
Others at the hostel who heard the cries came to the boys' rescue and admitted them to a hospital. The younger sibling is receiving treatment and is said to be safe.
Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).
Published 09 June 2024, 21:56 IST