Bengaluru: Builder faces fresh heat as NGT reopens 4-year-old case

<p>Bengaluru: After a five-year legal battle, an applicant accusing a builder of violating environmental laws has successfully persuaded the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to reopen his case.</p>.<p>The applicant, B Raghupathy, had initially approached the NGT, accusing builder K S Satish of breaching the buffer zone regulations established by the tribunal.</p>.<p>The NGT has now reinstated a four-year-old case where Raghupathy alleges that the New Ark Project, which involves the construction of both an apartment and a commercial complex in Kasavanahalli, has violated environmental guidelines.</p>.<p>Raghupathy claims the builder initially sought land conversion from agricultural to 'hi-tech' use. However, before the deputy commissioner could issue an order, the builder requested the Bangalore Development Authority to convert the land from 'hi-tech' to 'commercial.' He further alleged that a secondary nala adjacent to the project site, which acts as a feeder canal to the Kaikondrahalli and Kasavanahalli lakes, is at risk due to the construction.</p>.<p>The application stated that while the maximum permissible construction area was 8,816.04 square meters, the BBMP's site plan oddly allowed a residential floor area ratio of 8,645.23 square meters.</p>.<p>Although the NGT had previously disposed of the application, directing Raghupathy to appeal to the relevant authority, he challenged this decision in the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>An expert committee, meanwhile, uncovered several violations by the builder. As a result, the Supreme Court remanded the case to the NGT's principal bench, which has now issued notices to all parties involved.</p>