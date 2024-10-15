Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Private bus driver hacked to death at bar in Bengaluru

Police identified the deceased as Yogendra Singh, a resident of Byatarayanapura, and arrested the suspect, named Umesh.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 00:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 00:25 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us