Private bus driver hacked to death at bar in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A private bus driver was hacked to death on Sunday by a stranger at a bar in New Guddadahalli near Mysuru Road in western Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Police identified the deceased as Yogendra Singh, a resident of Byatarayanapura, and arrested the suspect, named Umesh. </p>.<p>According to the police, Umesh and Singh had a petty argument at the bar on Friday. Umesh broke a liquor bottle and stabbed Singh, who later died due to profuse blood loss. </p>.<p>Umesh fled the scene and was tracked down by the police within hours. They have booked him for murder based on a complaint from Singh’s father. </p>.<p>Singh worked as a bus driver for a private company in Kolar and resided there. He visited his family in Bengaluru for Dasara and was to leave on Monday morning. </p>