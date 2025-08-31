Menu
Hamilton crashes out of Dutch GP in first retirement with Ferrari

Hamilton was in seventh place when he lost control of his car in the middle of the banked turn three on lap 23 and slid into the barriers, triggering a safety car deployment at Zandvoort.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 14:32 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 14:32 IST
