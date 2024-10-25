Bus passenger attacks conductor after spat over pass in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A bus passenger hit the conductor with a stone following an argument over producing the monthly pass. The passenger was chased down and handed over to the police. </p>.<p>On October 18, the crew of the BMTC bus route 500 EB/10 ((KA 57/F 1107) pulled over near the Tin Factory bus stop for lunch around 2.30 pm.</p>.<p>An unknown individual entered through the middle door of the bus and attacked the conductor from behind by hitting him on the head with a stone. The bus crew ran after the assailant, and with the help of other BMTC employees, chased him down and brought him to the bus. The individual revealed that he had travelled on the same bus three days earlier, during which there had been an argument with the conductors over showing the monthly pass, according to the BMTC. </p>.<p>The assaulted conductor was taken to CV Raman Hospital for treatment, which showed he did not sustain any injuries.</p>.<p>The BMTC has filed a complaint against the accused passenger, Hemanth, at the Mahadevapura police station, and he has been arrested, the BMTC said. </p>