<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has become the first Indian water utility to join the Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN), a global body dedicated to advancing digital and data-driven water management.</p>.<p>The membership places the BWSSB alongside leading international utilities and technology innovators working toward sustainable water management. It also grants access to global best practices, research collaborations, and emerging smart water technologies.</p>.<p>"This membership marks a new chapter in Bengaluru’s water story. It’s not just recognition of our progress — it’s an opportunity to learn, collaborate, and lead India’s transition to smarter, more resilient water systems,” said Ramprasat Manohar V, Chairman, BWSSB.</p>.<p>The BWSSB said it has already taken pioneering steps in smart metering, real-time monitoring, wastewater reuse and citizen engagement platforms — initiatives that align with SWAN’s mission to leverage data for a sustainable water future.</p>.<p>“With this partnership, the BWSSB aims to strengthen collaborations with global utilities, adopt emerging technologies, and scale up its vision of making Bengaluru a water-secure city by 2026,” the board said.</p>