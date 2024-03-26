BWSSB demonstrates AI, IoT-based borewell monitoring technology 

Bengaluru: The BWSSB on Monday demonstrated the first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence- (AI) and Internet of things- (IoT) based borewell monitoring system at a public borewell in Gangabhavani Badavane in Chinnappa Garden.
The technology allows remote control monitoring of the borewell, while also enhancing the efficiency in managing it by displaying the amount of water usage at specific intervals.
Deploying robotic technology to monitor a borewell is one of the two much-awaited measures implemented by BWSSB, the other being refilling dried lakes.
Present during the demonstration was BWSSB chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, who said that the technology will also help detect the groundwater level prior to filling them.
Referring to the drastic drying up of nearly 6,900 borewells in the city out of 14,000 public borewells, Manohar said, “With the help of sensors and the implementation of AI and IoT for borewell control, the BWSSB will be able to view the level of groundwater and take necessary action based on the condition of the borewells.”
Chinnayya Math, CEO and co-founder of the private start-up company Nimble Vision Pvt Ltd, which bagged the contract to develop the borewell monitoring system, explained the functioning mechanisms of the system to Manohar.
DH had earlier reported that the technology will be deployed to maintain nearly 11,000 borewells in the city.
(Published 25 March 2024, 22:18 IST)