<p>Bengaluru: The BWSSB employees are up in arms against the government agency over a proposal to recruit 60 assistant and junior engineers on an outsourcing basis. </p><p>The decision, they say, could undermine accountability as temporary staff do not come under the cadre and recruitment rules. </p><p>In its letter to BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar, the employees association condemned the proposal to hire a private agency for providing engineers on an ad hoc basis. "Never in the history of BWSSB has such a decision been taken. This will lead to a lot of administrative and technical issues thereby destroying the reputation of the institution that was built over many decades," association president Govindaraju A said. As per the proposal, the BWSSB plans to temporarily recruit 60 engineers for Rs 30,000 a month. </p><p>"The engineers in BWSSB have the authority to make entries in the measurement book, take important decisions on clearing bills to the contractors and also engage in recovery of revenue. These are critical works. By handing over these responsibilities to outsourced men, how will the water board ensure accountability," the association said, accusing the water board for steps to privatise the institution. </p><p>The sanctioned staff stretch of BWSSB is 4,606. As of now, there are only 1,702 regular employees. "Instead of hiring engineers temporarily, the water board should put pressure on the government to appoint regular engineers," the association stated. </p>.<p>The association also recalled a similar attempt made in 2008 when SSLC passed students were hired for reading water metres in east zone but eventually withdrew the decision. </p>.<p>BWSSB officials did not respond to phone calls.</p>