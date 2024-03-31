BWSSB flooded with demand for treated water

Bengaluru: The ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru has created a robust demand for treated water, especially from the construction sector.
The board has banned using Cauvery and borewell water for non-potable purposes and instead encouraged the use of treated water.
The ban has raised awareness about treated water. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) says it is flooded with requests to supply treated water.
The board gets orders to supply 70 treated water tankers of 6,000-12,000 litres capacity per day, mostly to the 133 major construction projects underway in the city.
BWSSB chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V acknowledged the "drastic" change in people's mindset and said the demand was rising by the day.
While most of the orders are placed by the construction industry, other industries and commercial establishments are expected to follow suit, he said.
"Treated water is the best option for commercial establishments and industries. We are creating awareness among industries and are hopeful many others will fall in line soon," he told DH.
Several developers echoed his views, saying it is a win-win situation.
"The lack of awareness pushed many construction companies to use either borewell or tanker water. If BWSSB is willing to supply and the process is smooth, most of us will opt for treated water because it is a lot cheaper," a representative of a well-known construction company told this newspaper.
Treated water sells for just Rs 10 per 1,000 litres, a fraction of what tanker water costs.
On the flip side, logistical challenges have made it difficult for the BWSSB to meet the demand, well-placed sources in the board said.
The BWSSB's 34 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city have a capacity of nearly 1,350 million litres a day (MLD) of treated water, but there are not enough tankers to supply the water.
"We are trying to get more tankers to supply treated water. Given the crisis, we also use private water tankers to supply drinking water. But getting more tankers to supply treated water is a challenge," a senior BWSSB official said.
As an alternative, the BWSSB allows industries to make their own arrangements to transport treated water from the STPs to meet their daily requirements.
Sources said that in the long run, BWSSB also plans to lay treated water pipelines to serve major industrial establishments in the city.
In addition, the BWSSB plans to connect developers with apartment associations that have their own sewage plants. The government has allowed apartment complexes to sell treated water from their STPs.
Earlier, before the ban, the majority of treated water was being supplied only to fill lakes in Kolar and Chikkballapur. A part of the treated water is also being supplied to Kempegowda International Airport, the KIADB industrial areas, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a few other establishments.
