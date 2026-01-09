<p>The Madras High Court stays single judge's order directing CBFC to grant forthwith censor certificate to actor Vijay starrer movie 'Jana Nayagan.'</p>.<p>A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan granted the stay after Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (appearing through video conferencing) outlined the grounds for appeal by the CBFC and argued the matter.</p><p>The court has posted the matter to January 21 for further hearing.</p><p>Jana Nayagan’s release was also postponed by KVN Productions. The movie was initially planned to be released on Friday, January 9.</p>.Tamil film fraternity rallies behind Vijay as 'Jana Nayagan' faces release hurdles.<p>While the producers had planned to release the movie on January 9, it had to approach the High Court after it was alleged that a complaint had been lodged against the yet-to-be released movie over hurting religious sentiments.</p>