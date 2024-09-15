BWSSB's 'Varuna Mitra' training to expand skilled workforce

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will conduct a special training programme, ‘Varuna Mitra’, focused on scientifically designing and digging percolation pits. This training aims to increase the number of skilled workers in the field and provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth.
The programme is offered by the BWSSB in collaboration with the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Department and the University of Agricultural Sciences. It also seeks to raise awareness about Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) and encourage more people to implement RWH systems on their premises.
The training will last for 10 days, and interested candidates can apply through the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department’s website. The last date to apply is September 17.
