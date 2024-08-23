BWSSB says 110 villages in Bengaluru's periphery to get Cauvery water by September 2024

A few of the residents had paid for water connection back in 2019 and are yet to receive water supply. Owing to delay in the commissioning of project, residents of the area have not shown much interest in applying for the connection and this has forced BWSSB to launch the ‘Cauvery at your doorstep’ campaign to attract connections. According to sources, only close to 48,000 households of the 3.5 lakh households in these villages have applied for the connection.