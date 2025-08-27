Menu
BWSSB told to restore dug up roads

At a review meeting on fixing the city’s broken roads, it was noted that the BWSSB had not completed repair work after cutting roads for laying water and sanitary lines in several areas.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 21:50 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 21:50 IST
