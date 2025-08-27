BWSSB told to restore dug up roads

<p>Bengaluru: Tushar Giri Nath, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, on Tuesday directed the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to restore dug up roads at the earliest and share a schedule for the work.</p>.<p>At a review meeting on fixing the city’s broken roads, it was noted that the BWSSB had not completed repair work after cutting roads for laying water and sanitary lines in several areas.</p>.<p>Traffic police personnel present also flagged potholes yet to be filled by BBMP.</p>.BBMP readies Bengaluru lakes for Ganesha immersion .<p>Bescom was asked to shift transformers from roadsides and footpaths that obstruct commuters and pedestrians.</p>.<p>The meeting also reviewed progress on developing 75 junctions.</p>