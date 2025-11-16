Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai crime: Five booked for trying to sell unmarried woman's newborn for Rs 5 lakh; activist alerts cops

It is suspected that more staff members of the nursing home are involved.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 09:59 IST
MumbaiMaharashtraCrimenewborn

Follow us on :

Follow Us