Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Firmly believe Tibet will rise again, claim its land: Murali Manohar Joshi

“And I know that a day will come, perhaps it may not come in my lifetime, but I firmly believe that Tibet will rise again, that Tibet will reclaim its land,” Joshi said.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 09:48 IST
ChinaTibetDalai LamaMurali Manohar Joshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us