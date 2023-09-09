BWSSB withdraws order on illegal promotions 

The Bangalore Water Supply And Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has withdrawn its controversial order of promoting eight non-technical staff, including a driver, as in-charge junior engineers of the water board.
Interestingly, the promotion order was issued under the watch of BWSSB Chairman N Jayaram, who is also secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Last month, the board had posted water inspectors, senior assistants, a driver, and a stenographer as junior engineers by violating the cadre and recruitment (C&R) rules, setting off a row. After the complaint reached the chief secretary’s office, the BWSSB withdrew the order.
‘Illegal’ promotions
Speaking to DH, Jayaram said that the order was issued without his knowledge.
“Under the C&R Rules, there is a provision to fill 10% of the posts of junior engineers by promoting Group ‘C’ staff, but the recent order was withdrawn as they were posted as in-charge engineers, which is not as per the rules,” he said.
This is, however, not the first time the BWSSB has promoted non-qualified staff as junior engineers.
In February last year, the BBMP promoted as many as 12 non-technical employees as junior engineers, citing the provision of the C&R Rules.
Sources in the BWSSB said that not all 12 employees come under the Group ‘C’ cadre.
Social activist Marilingegowda Mali Patil asked what action was taken against officers who issued the orders illegally.
“If there is a murder, the accused does not go scot-free just by apologising. Investigation happens, charge sheets are filed and the court takes the final call. Such procedures are not being followed in the BWSSB.
“The officers who issued the promotion order illegally should be investigated,” he said.