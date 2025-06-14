Caravaggio debuts in Bengaluru    

<p>Bengaluru: For the first time in Bengaluru’s history, an original painting by famed Italian baroque artist Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio is on display at a city gallery.</p>.<p>'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy', an oil on canvas painted in 1606, is currently exhibited at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Vasanthnagar.</p>.<p>The exhibition was inaugurated on Friday by Andrea Anastasio, Director of the Italian Cultural Centre, and Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General of NGMA. Italian Consul General Alfonso Tagliaferri was also present.</p>.Bengaluru: Venkatappa Art Gallery reopens after major renovation.<p>Painted while Caravaggio was on the run for murder, the work arrived in Bengaluru after a month-long show at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Delhi. This marks the first original Caravaggio ever brought to India.</p>.<p>City business leaders Rezwan Razack, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Geetanjali Kirloskar helped secure the artwork through private donations.</p>.<p>"Two more locations want to host it, but transporting it in this weather is risky," said Anastasio. He expressed hope for more cultural exchanges between India and Italy.</p>.<p>The painting is displayed at NGMA’s ground floor gallery, alongside an eight-minute immersive VR experience on Caravaggio’s life and work. It stands in the centre of an arch, surrounded by dark grey walls.</p>.<p><strong>Event details</strong> </p>.<p>The painting will be on display until July 6, from 10 am to 6 pm, at National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Vasanthnagar.</p>