Caught on camera: Caretaker hurls, kills pet dog inside apartment lift in Bengaluru

Pushpalatha was arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. During interrogation, she told the police she was frustrated with the dog’s continuous barking.
Published 03 November 2025, 10:43 IST
