<p>A pet caretaker has been arrested for killing a dog inside an apartment lift on Kannur Road, northeast Bengaluru, police said.</p><p>The crime came to light after the pet parent checked CCTV footage.</p><p>Rashika K R, an MBA student, had hired Pushpalatha, a native of Tamil Nadu, about a month ago to take care of her two Chihuahuas — four-year-old Goofy and 3.5-year-old Dusky. Pushpalatha was paid Rs 23,000 a month and lived in the same flat.</p><p>On November 1, Pushpalatha took both dogs for a walk. While returning, she allegedly killed Goofy in the lift by swinging it on the floor and against the wall. She then began crying and returned to the flat.</p><p>When Rashika questioned her about the pet’s death, Pushpalatha claimed ignorance. Growing suspicious, Rashika checked the CCTV footage and was horrified to see the killing. She immediately filed a complaint with the Bagalur police.</p><p>Pushpalatha was arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. During interrogation, she told the police she was frustrated with the dog’s continuous barking.</p><p>“I had bought Goofy from Delhi four years ago for Rs 50,000 and Dusky in Bengaluru. Dusky is very aggressive, which is why she did not harm her,” Rashika told DH. </p>.Delhi man sets pet dog on neighbour's family during quarrel over parking; 6 injured.<p>“I hired Pushpalatha through a private agency. I do not know if they did a background verification. The agency has supported me and advised me to file a complaint. But I am in pain as I have lost my pet.”</p><p>When the police came to question Pushpalatha, she had packed her belongings and was preparing to vacate the flat. Rashika alleged that some gold ornaments were missing. Police later found the ornaments under the bed in Pushpalatha’s room.</p><p>Animal welfare activist Sanjana Madappa of Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) said the case underlined the need for stronger laws against animal abuse. “Right now, there is no fear of hurting an animal. The fine is negligible, there is no jail time, and no one fears the consequences. This kind of violence shows a psychopathy that, tomorrow, could extend to a child or another adult,” she said.</p><p>Animal welfare activist Sanjana Madappa of Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) said the case underlined the need for stronger laws against animal abuse. “Right now, there is no fear of hurting an animal because the fine is negligible, there is no jail time and no one fears the consequences. This kind of violence shows a psychopathy that tomorrow could extend to a child or another adult,” she said.</p><p>The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said those accused of animal abuse must undergo psychiatric evaluation and counselling.</p><p><strong>Barks out of anxiety</strong></p><p>Chihuahua is a toy breed and the official dog of Mexico, originally bred as a protective dog for small homes. </p><p>Dog behaviourist Melissa Thomas said Chihuahuas are often misunderstood; separation anxiety triggers barking that stops once they feel safe with their owners.</p>